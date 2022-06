TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating an incident in the 5600 block of State Road 674 in Wimauma.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a SWAT team and bomb squad were called to the scene, but did not provide any further details about the matter.

Deputies have blocked off State Road 674 between 7th Street and Maggie Street. Drivers are being told to use other routes.

News Channel 8 is gathering more information. This story is developing and will be updated.