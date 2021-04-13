Bomb squad, hazmat responding to truck that drove into Tampa home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bomb squad and hazmat crew were called to a Tampa home Tuesday morning after police say a truck drove into the house.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on West Pearl Avenue near South Trask Street. A spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department says when officers got to the scene, they learned the driver drove his truck into the house.

As the driver was taken into custody, police say he made statements about having dangerous chemicals inside the home.

Hazmat crews and the bomb squad were called to the scene to inspect the house. The area around the home was evacuated and parts of Pearl Avenue and South Trask Street were temporarily shut down. The roadways have since been reopened.

