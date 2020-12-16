Boil water notice affecting families, businesses in northwest Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Families in a large part of Hillsborough County will have to boil their water for a second time this week.

The Hillsborough County Water Resources Department issued a precautionary boil water notice Tuesday after a contractor hit a pipe while working just north of the Fawn Ridge Water Treatment Plant in Tampa, which is near Sheldon Road and Fawn Ridge Boulevard.

Director Beth Schinella said the contractor damaged a 24-inch water main and that service was temporarily disrupted in the northwest portion of the county. Many area restaurants were forced to close for the remainder of the day.

Schinella said service was restored Tuesday evening.

The notice affects areas west of Veterans Expressway to Ehrlich Road and west of Gunn Highway to Racetrack Road all the way to the Pinellas County line.

Area impacted by boil water notice, per Hillsborough County Water Resources Department

The water department said its crews have to test the water for contamination. Boil water notices are typically lifted after 24 to 48 hours.

Before cooking, drinking, or brushing teeth families and businesses under the advisory should:

Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute

Put a small amount of bleach in water

Use bottled water

Dump ice cubes created with possibly contaminated water

Run faucets for 5 minutes when advisory is lifted

LATEST STORIES: