Body of Plant City man reported missing in July found in field near home

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing man reported missing in July has been found dead in a field near his home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher McCullough, 88, was last seen around 1 a.m. on July 23. At the time, the sheriff’s office said he suffered from dementia, atrial fibrillation, and other health conditions.

After several searches, McCullough’s body was finally found last Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

“We are heartbroken at this outcome, and will keep all those who knew and loved Mr. McCullough in our thoughts during this difficult time,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working with detective to find out how McCullough died, but the sheriff’s office said it did not find any obvious signs of foul play.