TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man’s death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.

Police said they were dispatched to 804 E. Forest Avenue early Sunday morning after the man was found dead in a closed area of a parking lot.

The department said the victim appeared to be a man in his mid-40s with trauma to his upper body.

Photos taken by an 8 On Your Side news crew show crime scene tape and officers next to the store.

At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



