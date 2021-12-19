Body found in wooded part of Wimauma; death deemed ‘suspicious’

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a person’s death after a body was found in Wimauma Saturday morning.

A release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office states that they got the call about the body around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

The body was found in a wooded area close to the intersection of Crestview Road and Citrus Bottom Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they do not have an identity for the victim yet, but the cause of death appears suspicious.

If you know anything about the situation, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.