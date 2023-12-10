TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police confirmed that a body was found off of Ballast Point Sunday morning.
A police spokesperson said the body was found in the waters off the neighborhood in south Tampa.
At this time, the identity or description of the body is unknown. Police said the identification is still in progress.
However, investigators said there was no sign of foul play.
