TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said a body was found floating off the shore of Cypress Point Park in Tampa late Friday afternoon.

The Tampa Police Department did not immediately release additional information about the case but said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.