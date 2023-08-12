TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found in a parking lot at the University of South Florida Saturday morning, according to police.

An alert sent out by the University of South Florida Police Department said that shortly before 7 a.m., a man was found dead in parking lot 3C near the Fine Arts building.

Police said the man appears to be in his 60s and had suffered trauma on his body.

The specifics of what kind of injuries he suffered is not yet known.

However, the USFPD said the deceased man is not affiliated with the university, and there is no threat to the public.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call USF Police at (813) 974-2628.