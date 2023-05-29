THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they found a man’s body in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the HCSO Communications Center got a call at around 4:01 p.m. about an injured person in a vehicle on Williams Road.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found the man, already dead, inside the car.

The victim’s body appeared to have upper body trauma, an HCSO release stated.

“It’s sad to hear that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one at the hands of another,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives will work diligently to find the person responsible, and that they have their day in court.”

Deputies said they are looking into what caused the man’s death, but there is no present threat to the public at this time.

If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.