TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating after a body was found floating in water Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Florida Avenue and River Shore Drive just after 9 a.m. in response to a body floating in the Hillsborough River, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department said.

Police who responded pulled the body from the water. According to the police department spokesperson, the person’s identity is currently unknown. The body was only described as “a male” by police. No age was given.

The spokesperson did not say whether or not police believe the death is suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.