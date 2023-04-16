GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was found in a creek in Gibsonton Sunday, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body was a drowning victim at Bull Frog Creek.

8 On Your Side has learned that deputies were in the process of removing the body from the water.

The victim’s identity is not yet known.

HCSO said it would send out more information if it became available at a later time.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.