Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Hillsborough County

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer had his body-worn camera recording when he took into custody the woman accused of building a homemade bomb with supplies from a Walmart.

8 On Your Side is the first station to obtain the new video from the Jan. 11 arrest of 37-year-old Emily Stallard at the Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue.

“So the reason you’re in handcuffs right now is for the mason jar filled with nails and kerosene that you constructed,” Officer Reece Alvis tells Stallard after she’s taken outside the store.

“That wasn’t mine,” Stallard said. “If there’s something like that it wasn’t mine.”

“Well they have video of you putting that together,” the officer said.

When Officer Alvis approaches Stallard and identifies himself, Stallard is with her son and seen holding a lighter in her right hand.

“Well go ahead, put your phone down, purse down the lighter,” Officer Alvis tells Stallard before putting her in handcuffs.

According to the criminal report affidavit: “The defendant used a shoelace as a wick and attempted to light the shoelace with a lighter, intending to cause damages by means of fire to the Walmart store and citizens.”

In the body camera video, deputies arrive shortly after the FWC officer escorts Stallard and her son out of the store.

He later returns to the store’s security room and takes photos of a shopping cart with mason jars, denatured alcohol and nails.

Deputies arrested Stallard for attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, child Aabuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The new video also shows what led deputies to charge her with battery on a law enforcement officer.

“I swear if you break my window or dent my truck then you’re gonna have additional charges,” Officer Alvis said in the video. “You realized you just kicked the door into my wrist right.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister credited the quick response from Wal Mart security staff and the FWC officer for stopping Stallard from setting off an explosion.

“This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal,” Sheriff Chronister said back in January. “I am proud of the quick response by the officer and security personnel who stepped in and the thorough job performed by my deputies to investigate this matter and make an arrest. I can’t stress enough: if you see something, say something. You don’t have to tackle a bad guy to be a hero. One phone call to law enforcement when you spot something or someone suspicious can ultimately save lives.”

Walmart sent 8 On Your Side the following statement after the arrest.

“We take the safety and security of our customers and associates seriously. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate the matter.”

Stallard is still being held in jail. She is due back before a judge on March 4.

