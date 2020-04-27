Blue Angels to fly over Tampa on Saturday

KEY WEST, FL – MARCH 23: (NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau,the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels perform their precision aerobatics over the Florida Keys during the Southernmost Air Spectacular at Naval Air Station Key West on March 23, 2013, in Key West, Florida. The weekend air show concludes Sunday, March 24, and may mark the the last Blue Angels performance through the end of September 2013 due to sequester budget cuts. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Blue Angels will pay tribute to frontline workers with a flight over Tampa this weekend, according to city spokesperson Ashley Bauman.

Last week, the Pentagon announced “Operation America Strong,” a national tour of flyovers, which will happen over the areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19.

The Blue Angels will fly their F/A-18 Hornets over at least 13 other cities, including Miami, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; and Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The Thunderbirds also plan to fly their F-16 Fighting Falcons over San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Ore., and Seattle, the Washington Post reported.

In Tampa, the flyover is expected to take place on Saturday, May 2 and last about 20 minutes. It’s not immediately clear what time it will start.

“I’m excited to announce that in the coming weeks, the Air Force Thunderbirds are incredible, and the Navy Blue Angels, equally incredible, will be performing air shows over America’s major cities and some of the cities that aren’t major cities,” President Donald Trump said last week during a White House press briefing. “What we’re doing is we’re paying tribute to our front line. … We’re paying tribute to our front-line health care workers confronting COVID. And it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors.”

