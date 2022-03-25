TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Airfest is back at MacDill Air Force Base this weekend, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the show. News Channel 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly got the thrill of a lifetime this week as she was chosen to ride along in the Number 7 F/A-18 Blue Angel’s Super Hornet fighter jet.

Her pilot, Griffin Stangel – AKA Pushpop – took her to the skies over the Gulf of Mexico for over an hour Wednesday. Amanda successfully completed all the maneuvers the Blue Angels show their media riders.

“The Super Hornet is incredibly reactive and responsive in turns and flips,” Amanda said. “The flight was so smooth, like knifing through the air.”

Amanda added that she thought she would have been more talkative during the flight but there was a lot of quiet time taken soaking up the view!

And while she did get sick after about seven or eight of the high-intensity maneuvers, she didn’t back down. She wanted the whole experience! She also is proud and has no shame.

Pushpop continued on to show her several loops and rolls. She experienced zero gravity as well as 7.5 Gs.

You can check out her experience in the video above.