Blue and yellow: City of Tampa lit up to support people of Ukraine

Old City Hall in Downtown Tampa lit up in blue and yellow (Credit: City of Tampa)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is set to light up the Old City Hall and downtown bridges in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Friday.

The city said it will light the structures in blue and yellow to show support of the people of Ukraine.

“My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people during this critical and most difficult time,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “Our country will always champion freedom and democracy. As Ukraine remains under this unjustified attack, we support any steps that will bring back peace to Eastern Europe.”