Blue and yellow: City of Tampa lit up to support people of Ukraine

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Old City Hall in Downtown Tampa lit up in blue and yellow (Credit: City of Tampa)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is set to light up the Old City Hall and downtown bridges in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Friday.

The city said it will light the structures in blue and yellow to show support of the people of Ukraine.

“My heart goes out to the Ukrainian people during this critical and most difficult time,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “Our country will always champion freedom and democracy. As Ukraine remains under this unjustified attack, we support any steps that will bring back peace to Eastern Europe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss