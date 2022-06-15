TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person using a blowtorch appears to have inadvertently sparked a fire in Dover.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it responded to a mobile home fire around 11:50 p.m. The location was not disclosed.

It took firefighters about five minutes to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

“HCFR’s Fire Investigator determined that a blowtorch that was being used to cut the RV ignited fumes and caused the fire,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency released photos and videos of the fire on social media. Further information was not immediately available.