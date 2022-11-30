TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department says some TECO customers are without power in downtown Tampa Wednesday morning.

Police said an outage, which was caused by a blown transformer, is affecting residences and businesses along the South Franklin Street and South Florida Avenue corridors.

There is no word on how many customers are affected or exactly when power will be restored. The outage did not show up on the company’s outage map.

Police said technicians with Tampa Electric are at the scene hoping to restore power soon.

Police are asking commuters to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.