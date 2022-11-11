TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead and another teen wounded at a Halloween party last week.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, and was in stable condition.

Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was found at a nearby gas station. She was rushed to an area hospital, but died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said. Authorities identified the teen Friday as Laci Mae Gilileo, a Bloomingdale High School student.

The other teen was not identified.

There is still no word on what led to the incident, or whether investigators have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.