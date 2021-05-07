Bloomingdale High School teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bloomingdale High School teacher acccused of having a sexual relationship with a student was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Deputies say 46-year-old Alberto Rivera Claudio, known to students as Mr. Rivera was a Spanish teacher at Bloomingdale High School and allegedly started a sexual relationship with a female student dating back to November 2019 until December 2020, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO detectives arrested Rivera on 12 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“Educators have the responsibility to teach their students right from wrong, but this suspect didn’t seem to understand the difference himself,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As parents, we place trust in teachers to not only educate our children with the skills and knowledge they’ll need in the future but also to be good role models for them. This suspect will face the consequences for his wrongful actions.”

Rivera was booked into on a $180,000 bond.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Rivera’s is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office by calling (813) 247-8200.