TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Blink-182 announced a global tour on Tuesday that will be coming to Amalie Arena.

The concert will take place on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17.

The band will also be releasing a new single on Friday, “marking the first time in a decade” that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together,” according to a press release.