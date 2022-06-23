TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A United States Navy veteran adopted a fellow veteran from the Tampa Bay Humane Society on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Humane Society, “Elbee,” a 7-year-old pup sniffed out bombs in Iraq.

Elbee was adopted by a Navy veteran on Thursday.

“When this now blind, Redbone Coonhound was done touring in Iraq he settled down with a family in the Tampa Bay area,” the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

The shelter said the dog’s previous family surrendered him due to anxiety and PTSD issues.

“The Facebook post said Elbee had some anxiety issues and PTSD symptoms which is understandable given what his job was. As someone with some of those same symptoms I can understand,” his new owner told the Tampa Bay Humane Society.

The 35-year-old veteran and his wife adopted the pup early Thursday.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the family has room for the pup to enjoy peace and solitude.

The Humane Society posted the dog’s story to social media and within hours, his new family had found him and were in line before the shelter even opened.

“It’s truly not acceptable that a veteran K9 was homeless. They serve just like we do,” his new owner said. “They go through the same things we do and we give them absolutely nothing for it. So the least we can do is take them in and give them a home.”