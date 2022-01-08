Black smoke seen pluming from scrapyard in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A giant cloud of black smoke was seen rising from a scrapyard in East Tampa Saturday afternoon.
Authorities confirmed the source of the smoke to be Fedca Scrap Metals near the intersection of N 56th St and E Hanna Ave in East Tampa.
By 3:45 p.m., roughly two hours after smoke was first spotted, the fire was mostly out. Police have not reported any injuries.
