Black smoke seen pluming from scrapyard in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A giant cloud of black smoke was seen rising from a scrapyard in East Tampa Saturday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed the source of the smoke to be Fedca Scrap Metals near the intersection of N 56th St and E Hanna Ave in East Tampa.

By 3:45 p.m., roughly two hours after smoke was first spotted, the fire was mostly out. Police have not reported any injuries.

Smoke pours from Fedca Scrap Metals in East Tampa

Smoke pours from Fedca Scrap Metals in East Tampa

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.