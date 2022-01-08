Black smoke seen pluming from scrapyard in East Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A giant cloud of black smoke was seen rising from a scrapyard in East Tampa Saturday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed the source of the smoke to be Fedca Scrap Metals near the intersection of N 56th St and E Hanna Ave in East Tampa.

By 3:45 p.m., roughly two hours after smoke was first spotted, the fire was mostly out. Police have not reported any injuries.

  • Smoke pours from Fedca Scrap Metals in East Tampa
  • Smoke pours from Fedca Scrap Metals in East Tampa

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss