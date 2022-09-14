TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Black Lives Matter groups will hold a press conference on Wednesday discussing a lawsuit that alleges the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for a 14-year-old Tampa boy’s death in 2014.

According to a joint release from the organizations, representatives from Black Lives Matter Restoration Polk and Black Lives Matter Grassroots will be joined by families of Black individuals whose lives were impacted by “police brutality and racial injustice” to discuss the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Andrew Joseph III’s family.

The speakers are expected to comment on how the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office repeatedly invoked qualified immunity in the case – a law that protects police officers from being sued and can block the release of information.

Andrew Joseph III and about 100 other teenagers were kicked out of the Florida State Fairgrounds on “School Day” in 2014 “following a number of teen-involved fights and misconduct that broke out inside the fairgrounds”, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

However, his parents maintain that their son wasn’t involved, but was handcuffed and detained. They said deputies dropped him off by the interstate to meet his ride home. The 14-year-old was hit by a car while trying to cross I-4.

“A number of safety measures have been taken at the fairgrounds since that incident to ensure that any minor in attendance is safe, such as the HCSO Community Action Team that will once again be at the fair on Student Night,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to News Channel 8 earlier this year.

The Josephs said they’ve seen change in the fairgrounds’ policy since that night, like parents getting a call if their child is removed from the park and having them sit in a waiting area until their parents arrive. They wish their son had been given that option, avoiding what they say was an unnecessary interaction with police.

Wednesday marks day three of the wrongful death trial. The Black Lives Matter groups will meet outside the federal courthouse in Tampa along with the families of Emmett Till, Oscar Grant, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, Markeis McGlockton and Ruben Debrosse at 12:30 p.m.