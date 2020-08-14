Black Lives Matter activist claims injury by Tampa police

TAMPA (WFLA) – Wednesday night in downtown Tampa two groups of protestors angrily confronted each other.

One group, saying they were there to “Back the Blue” came to support a police mural painted outside of police headquarters. Another group calling itself, the “Tampa People’s Protest” was also in downtown Tampa.

In a video released from the Tampa Police Department, the two groups can be seen screaming at each other, and at one point shoving between the two groups starts.

Police say one of the protestors from “Back the Blue” informed them he had been hit in the back of the head by a woman later identified as Jae Passmore.

In body camera video released by Tampa police officers are seen getting out of their cars and confronting Passmore.

At this point accounts of the events that unfolded differ greatly. Passmore says she was violently shoved to the ground by officers.

“An officer full-fledged pushed me, shoved me,” said Passmore.

Tampa police say Passmore fell. At one point an officer can be heard telling Passmore, ” I didn’t do anything, you tripped. I didn’t push you.”

Passmore’s attorney says there isn’t any video that shows her client hitting another person.

“I have not seen one video of Ms. Passemore slapping anyone in the back of the head with an open palm,” said attorney Gretchen Cothron who says her client was not armed and should not have been treated so physically.

“When we let our government treat anyone the way they treated her we are allowing them to infringe on all of our civil rights,” said Cothron.

The video shows Passmore being placed into handcuffs, but the handcuffs were removed and Passmore was taken to a local hospital after she complained of being injured during the arrest.

Passmore was served with a notice to appear in court and is now charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Passmore says she didn’t deserve to be treated the way she was.

“Now I don’t remember everything that has happened that night obviously, but what I can say is, I wasn’t treated like a human,” said Passmore.

Passmore made local headlines in June when she was struck by a vehicle during a demonstration in Hyde Park. According to reports, Passmore suffered a concussion and injuries to her hip. No arrests were made in the case.

She was issued a notice to appear in court to face charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence, police said.