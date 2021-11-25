Black Friday shopping kicks off in Tampa on Thanksgiving Day

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011 file photo, shoppers grab televisions at a store in Knoxville, Tenn., minutes after it opened. (AP Photo/The News Sentinel, Wade Payne)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big Lots on South Dale Mabry is one of the few stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

Several major retailers chose to close their doors on the holiday.

Shopper Al Jester said he did not expect places like Walmart and Target to be closed.

“Just happened to drive out and see what was open.. that’s all” said Jester.

For other shoppers like Mona Karaban, she wanted to get a head start on the Black Friday deals.

“We’re shopaholics and there’s only a couple stores open on Thanksgiving so we’re out and about,” Karaban said.

Although Thanksgiving Day shopping is a tradition for them, Karaban said she doesn’t mind seeing stores closed.

“I loved going to Walmart on Thanksgiving but I think it’s better for people to be home with their families. We can just wait to Friday for the good ole days,” she said.

According to a recent holiday poll from RetailMeNot, 68% of surveyed shoppers said stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.