DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — One by one, bikers took off Saturday morning honoring a fallen hero.

“We’re having a poker run in honor of officer Jesse Madsen who was killed on March 9, 2021,” organizer Dominick DePinto said.

Tampa police said Madsen, a father of three, was killed after he veered into oncoming traffic, to save other motorists from a wrong-way driver on I-275 in March 2021.

Police said a 25-year-old from Colorado was traveling the wrong way on the interstate when he hit Madsen’s patrol vehicle.

“It’s probably the worst night of my life quite frankly and from driving from the avenue to meet with Danielle and talk to her was probably the longest drive of my life,” then-police chief Brian Dugan said.

Madsen was 45 years old, a US Marine who had worked for the Tampa Police Department for 16 years.

“It’s very difficult Jesse was in the prime of his life a young father, husband, just trying to go home at the end of the shift after selflessly serving serving the citizens and he didn’t make it home,” former police chief Mary O’Connor said.

Nearly two years later, he’s being honored in the 2024 Jesse Madsen Memorial Ride.

“We believe that when someone dies, they die two times,” DePinto said. “They die the first time their body leaves this Earth, and the second time they die is the last time someone says their name.”

“I want to keep this officer alive for awhile,” he said.

As they raise money to send a recruit to the Tampa police academy in honor of Madsen.

“We have a pin that’s going to be presented to the officer and he’s going to wear it on his uniform during training,” DePinto explained. “He’s going to have some big shoes to fill and I expect a lot from him.”

