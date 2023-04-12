TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A “Blank Space” will be difficult to find in the Raymond James Stadium parking lots, but Swifties can “Shake it Off” because neighbors know “All Too Well” what to do when tens of thousands of people fill the football stadium.

“I’m closer than most of the parking for the football stadium,” Mayda Miranda said.

Her home is two blocks from the stadium’s south entrance. She is taking reservations for parking during the three nights of The Eras Tour in Tampa.

“We are so excited to have Taylor Swift here,” Miranda said.

Miranda told News Channel 8 that the 13 spaces on her property will cost more during the Taylor Swift concerts than on a Bucs gameday.

“Even though we had Tom Brady with us for a few years, this is the biggest thing that’s ever happened here, even bigger than the Super Bowl,” Miranda said.

She said her West Tampa neighbors consulted each other on what to charge for parking.

“The further you go out, the less you pay, the more you have to walk,” Miranda said.

She added there is no “Bad Blood” between them.

“If I have an overflow, there’s a couple of neighbors that I’m working with to help them out,” Miranda said.

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated first tour in five years is bringing fans from out of state to Tampa Bay, like Karen Riemer and her daughter from Connecticut.

“I remember going to my first concerts and it’s exciting I get to share this with her,” Riemer said after shopping with her daughter at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise truck.

Their plan for attending Thursday’s concert does not include parking by the stadium.

“My husband is gonna drop us off and then he’ll come back, later on, to pick us up,” Riemer said, “so that might be crazy, too, to find him later but we’re gonna take that chance.”

Less than 24 hours until Taylor Swift takes the stage in Tampa, the “Swifties” and local property owners looking to make a profit are “Ready For It.”

“This is the biggest show, biggest concert we have seen in my lifetime so it hasn’t happened,” Miranda said. “This is it.”

The parking lots at Raymond James Stadium will open at 3 p.m. during the next three days.

If you do not have a pre-paid parking pass for one of the stadium lots, make sure to bring cash if you plan to park in the nearby neighborhood.