Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin speaks out on COVID-19, Tiger King and recent tiger attack

FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. Baskin was married to Jack “Don” Lewis, whose 1997 disappearance remains unsolved and is the subject of a new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a crazy year for Big Cat Rescue Owner Carole Baskin. First COVID-19, then the release of Tiger King, and most recently, a tiger attack at the sanctuary. She’s hoping the future will bring back a bit of normalcy in life.

After Tiger King debuted, her world seemed to turn upside down.

“Initially there was a huge amount of, an outpouring of just vitriolic hateful death threats against me and my family,” said Baskin. “And people even said they wanted to kill the cats.”

Even her daily bike ride to the sanctuary from her home nearby became frightening.

“It’s just kind of freakish because I had just gone through seeing all of that in Tiger King and all of the talk that they had plus I had just been through the trial as well,” said Baskin. “All the talk that they had about having somebody wanting to kill me on that trail.”

But what she found, more often than not, were fans seeking a glimpse of the woman who had now become a Tampa Bay celebrity.

“People would actually congregate on the trail and stop me and try and get a selfie with me,” said Baskin. “And everybody who was on the trail was really nice.”

But the Netflix series hasn’t been all positive. Tiger King certainly spawned speculation that she had something to do with her husband Don’s disappearance many years ago. The sheriff’s office is still classifying that as a missing person’s case.

“The good news is, if anything comes of it, I’m sure that I will be exonerated in it because I was the only one in Don’s life that was trying to get him the medical attention that he needed,” said Baskin. “And I truly believe that he crashed over the gulf.”

Then, just as things started to calm down, a tiger attack at the facility happened on Dec. 3. Candy Couser is still recovering from her injuries.

“She’s doing okay. She’s really struggling because there is nothing worse than a tiger bite, if I can even imagine. But she’s in good spirits,” said Baskin. “And out of all of the people here, she’s the last person in the world I would think that would make a mistake like that.”

While Baskin chalks the accident up to human error, she ultimately blames the government for not putting more regulations on who can and cannot own big cats.

“There shouldn’t have to be people like Candy or any of my other volunteers here putting their lives in harm’s way,” said Baskin. “Because of the fact that our government is unwilling to act on what they should have been acting on the whole time. “

Baskin is excited about the upcoming release of the movie Hidden Tiger, which she says portrays what really happens at Big Cat Rescue minus the drama. She says the sanctuary is desperately in need of donations, now that the pandemic has forced the suspension of tours at the facility.

“That’s cut a third of our revenue. We have to raise $3.5 million a year. So over a $1 million is not coming in because we’re not doing tours,” said Baskin. “Which is why I have been doing Dancing with the Stars and cameos and selling Youtooz dolls and bobble heads. All kinds of crazy stuff.”