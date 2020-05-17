Big Cat Rescue selling face coverings with Carole Baskin’s famous tag line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big Cat Rescue is now selling face coverings with Carole Baskin’s famous “hey all you cool cats and kittens!” tagline.

The big cat sanctuary made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday.

The masks are going for $11 on website “Tread 365” and international shipping is available.

“Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tag line! Choice of black or leopard print! Dual layered/tie mask,” Big Cat Rescue said in their Facebook post.

