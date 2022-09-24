TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Gandy Boulevard on the east side of the Gandy Bridge.

Two of the eastbound lanes on Gandy Boulevard were closed for a few hours as officers responded to the scene.

The roadway later reopened shortly after noon.

Information on the victim or the circumstances surrounding the incident has not yet been released. However, it appears the vehicle involved in the crash was a sedan with a crushed windshield.