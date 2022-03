The woman stabbed the victim in his neck after the pair began to engage in sexual activity, police say. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died in Tampa Tuesday morning after crashing with a dump truck, according to preliminary details from Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said the wreck happened at 8:22 a.m. between a female bicyclist and the dump truck in the area of East 21st Street and North 15th Street.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.