Bicyclist hit and killed in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man on a bicycle was struck by a car in Tampa.

The crash happened this morning just before 5 A.M. at East Columbus Drive and North 26th Street.

Tampa Police say the driver of a Toyota was traveling eastbound on Columbus Dr. and struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the intersection.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to a hospital for their injuries.

This is an active investigation.