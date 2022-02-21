Bicyclist hit by 4 cars consecutively in Hillsborough Co. crash, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— A man was hit by at least four cars as he rode his bike across eastbound State Road 60 Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers began investigating the crash around 4:30 p.m. near SR-60, west of US-301 a news release states. At this point in the investigation, it’s believed the 30-year-old Brandon man was traveling northbound across SR-60 from a private roadway.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. No drivers were injured during the multiple collisions.

The crash remains under investigation.