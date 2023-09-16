PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 6:35 p.m. on Friday in Plant City, officers said.

The Plant City Police Department is searching for the suspect who fled the scene in a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Officials say the biker was traveling westbound on Jim Johnson Road near Jap Tucker Road when the truck struck the victim from behind.

A witness told police the driver is described as a middle-aged Hispanic man.

Local fire rescue attempted to save the victim but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the pickup truck will have damage to the front passenger side of their vehicle and missing part of the front grille surrounding the passenger side headlight.

Another witness told officials the same truck hit a pole near Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 25 at East Trapnell Road. Police believe the truck may have additional damage from that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 813-757-9200. The investigation is ongoing.