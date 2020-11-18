‘Beyond vile’: Gibsonton man gets life in prison for molesting children

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for molesting at least two children and using them to create child pornography.

In 2017, officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Hillsborough County Google user uploaded suspected child pornography.

After further investigation, authorities identified Roger Labor, 49, as the user and seized numerous electronics from his house. They reportedly found more than 5,000 pornographic images on his devices. Officials said the investigation also revealed two victims that Labor molested and used to create child pornography with.

A jury found Labor guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation, two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance, and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

“This disgusting excuse of man will stay behind bars for life, right where he belongs,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “He is a predator and his actions were beyond vile and repugnant. I am so proud of the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s hard work on this case and for making sure he never victimizes a child again.”

