TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa native is making waves on this season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Deejay Young joined News Channel 8 to discuss what his journey on the show has been like so far.

Three judges turned their chairs for Young during his audition, just 30 seconds into his performance.

“I was just focused on just trying to get the song out, but when I did realize that, I was in awe,” Young said.

Young chose John Legend as his coach.

“It was tough,” he said. “I respect and admire each of them in their own ways. Reba is an icon that I never thought in my life I would have the opportunity to show my gift to, so it was an incredibly hard decision, but I had to go with John. I grew up singing in church, so I’m a songwriter, he’s a songwriter. I thought I made the right choice.”

Young said Reba is a “bundle of joy” and called Legend “chill.”

“It’s been beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “I’ve learned so much, I’ve experienced so much, I’m still learning and I can’t wait for the battles, that’s the next part. I’m just grateful to be able to share my gift and just show who I am as an artist, not a character. I get to really show who I am and show the light and the gift that god’s blessed me with.”

Young is a Blake High School graduate and goes on tour as a standby for five of the seven male roles in “Hamilton.”

Watch the full interview with Young in the player above, and tune in to “The Voice” at 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays on WFLA News Channel 8.