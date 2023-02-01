Beyoncé, seen here at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021, has officially announced her first world tour since 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is coming to Tampa, according to the artist’s website.

The singer announced a 41-date international tour in support of her Grammy-nominated 2022 album Renaissance. Beyoncé will perform at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16 before heading to Miami on Aug. 18.

There is no ticket information listed. The tour site simply says, “soon.”

The Renaissance Tour is Beyoncé’s first full touring bout since 2016’s Formation Tour, according to Variety. On Jan. 21, the singer performed her first full concert in four years at a resort in Dubai.

You can view the full Renaissance World Tour schedule by clicking here.

Last year’s Taylor Swift Ticketmaster meltdown seemingly captured everyone’s attention – from teenage Swifties to United States Senators. Now, with another iconic pop artist heading out on tour, some wonder if the ticket site will be able to handle it.