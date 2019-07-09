Better Call Behnken report helps Ruskin man get his wrecked truck fixed

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin man will now get his truck fixed after dropping it off for repair at a local body shop in April.

Keith Bradley’s insurance company, Infinity Insurance, paid thousands of dollars to Castillo’s Paint and Collision. Checks were cashed, but work wasn’t done, Bradley says.

Bradley ended up picking up his wrecked truck, which he needs to for his job, last month. He and many other Castillo’s customers turned to Better Call Behnken for help.

They all claim their insurance companies paid for repairs, but their vehicles were not fixed.

At first, Bradley says Infinity told him he was on his own because he chose a body shop that was not on the insurance company’s list of preferred shops.

After phone calls from 8 On Your Side and seeing our reports that show a widespread problem at the shop, Infinity had a change of heart.

“They called and said they will take care of everything,” Bradley said. “I don’t have to worry anymore. My vehicle is in good hands.”

Meanwhile, state regulators are looking into numerous complaints.

A spokeswoman from Infinity Insurance tells Better Call Behnken that the company will attempt to get their money back from Castillo’s.