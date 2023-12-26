America is often described as a melting pot—a place where different cultures have come together over the centuries to form a new set of customs while maintaining the ones their ancestors have long held dear. For a lot of cultures, a major part of their identity is food.

Walk down any main street in the United States and you’re likely to see the cuisines of many countries that, despite being nowhere near each other on the globe, are sitting side by side. You could start in Egypt with some falafel, get a taste of Taiwan with a cup of bubble tea next door, pick up a side of fries at an old-fashioned American diner down the block, and finish it off with sopaipillas from the Mexican restaurant in town.

Of course, we all have our favorite dishes: a juicy cheeseburger from a local pub, a savory bowl of tempura udon at a beloved Japanese restaurant, or some chicken tikka masala from your nearby Indian spot. But maybe you’re looking to get out of your comfort zone a little, whether to try a different restaurant that has your favorite food or to taste a new type of cuisine entirely. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of the best restaurants for 11 cuisines in Tampa using data from Yelp. The cuisines included were based on research from Grand Canyon University on the most popular cuisines across U.S. cities.

Read on to find out if your favorite restaurant made the cut and to get inspired for your next dinner out.

American: Kombo Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (89 reviews)

– Address: 5009 South Macdill Ave Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Thai, American, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp

Chinese: Fuzion Spice

– Rating: 5.0/5 (167 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13709 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Chinese, Korean

– Read more on Yelp

Cuban: Bobby Sandwich Shop

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: 2903 N Armenia Ave Tampa, FL 33607

– Categories: Sandwiches, Cuban, Burgers

– Read more on Yelp

Greek: Luis’s Garden Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 4502 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL 33614

– Categories: American, Greek

– Read more on Yelp

Indian: Jaiho’s The Arabian Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 12309 University Mall Ct Tampa, FL 33612

– Categories: Mediterranean, Indian

– Read more on Yelp

Italian: Amaretto Ristorante

– Rating: 5.0/5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 2501 W Tampa Bay Blvd Tampa, FL 33607

– Categories: Italian

– Read more on Yelp

Japanese: Juju Taiyaki

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 5226 S Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33611

– Categories: Desserts, Japanese

– Read more on Yelp

Korean: K-Deli

– Rating: 5.0/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11840 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33612

– Categories: Korean

– Read more on Yelp

Mexican: Te Invito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: Tampa, FL 33602

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

– Read more on Yelp

Thai: Ahi Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5/5 (208 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 14841 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Thai

– Read more on Yelp

Vietnamese: Viet Haus Taste of Saigon

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 1000 W Waters Ave Unit 6 Tampa, FL 33604

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 332 metros.