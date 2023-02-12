TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Students, staff, and parents at Berkeley Preparatory School spent Super Bowl Sunday tackling hunger.

The 175 volunteers prepared bagged 37,000 meals for families in need around Tampa.

Jane Bianchi and her kids helped in the effort.

“It’s such a wonderful opportunity to show them the importance of giving back to the community,” she said.

The bagged meals will be divided between ‘End 68 Hours of Hunger’ and ‘Hillsborough Education Foundation’.

Buck Johnson leads the food drive.

“The fact that groceries are 12% more expensive, people are in need of food and school children especially,” he said.

This is the 12th year the school has prepared the meals.

“I hope my kids see this as the beginning of a lifetime of service,” Bianchi explained. “I hope this inspires them to give back in other ways.”