DENVER, Colo. (WFLA) – A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Tampa was delayed for hours Sunday after a passenger allegedly struck a flight attendant with an intercom phone after being asked to deplane from the flight.

According to Frontier, the passenger “became belligerent” while the flight was waiting to depart from Denver International Airport to Tampa International Airport this morning.

The airline said the passenger was asked to deplane, and that’s when the alleged assault happened. Frontier stated that as the woman passenger was deplaning, “she picked up an intercom phone and struck a flight attendant with it.”

The Tampa-bound woman was arrested by Denver police shortly after.

According to FlightAware, the flight was scheduled to leave around 12:55 a.m., but the plane didn’t leave until nearly four hours later at 5:30 a.m.