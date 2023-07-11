TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday kicked off one of the busiest shopping and shipping days of the year, Amazon Prime Day.

News Channel 8 got a behind-the-scenes look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Temple Terrace on Prime Day to see the massive operational effort.

“This is where the magic happens. As soon as the customer places the order on Amazon.com, we get the notification,” said Amazon General Manager Saarathy Seshadri.

More than 3,000 employees are working at the facility to get Prime Day orders shipped out as fast as possible.

“Once you do hit that buy button, we pick, pack and ship out to our customers in the surrounding area,” said Andrew Jaworski, Assistant General Manager.

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring two days of deals, and new lightning deals rolling out every 30 minutes.

“It’s truthfully Christmas in July. There’s so many good deals, especially on our Amazon products, which are up to 75% off,” said Amazon Spokesperson Ian Allen-Anderson.

To keep up with the demand the facility is a combination of employees and robotics.

“We are an AR robotics facility, so we do have that symbiotic relationship between our employees, as well as our robotics, to make it as efficient as possible and to be able to deliver on time for our customers,” said Jaworski.

The facility typically handles a substantial increase in volume for Prime Day.

“On a typical day we ship out over 400,000 items, for Prime last year, we did over 600,000,” said Jaworski.

Prime Day runs through Wednesday, July 12.