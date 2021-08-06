Beef O’ Brady’s offering financial incentive to vaccinated employees

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — With coronavirus cases on the rise, a national restaurant chain based in Tampa Bay is paying employees to get vaccinated.

Beef O’ Brady’s parent company launched the vaccine incentive earlier this year.

The restaurant chain is giving a $200 bonus to every employee who gets the shot. The money will be in the form of a gift card to their choice of Target, Walmart or Amazon.

The incentive comes as the CDC reports the Delta variant caused more than 90% of recent COVID-19 cases in the country.

Andy Bosko is the owner and operator of Beef O’ Brady’s Davenport location. He says 180 restaurants are participating. He added, they’re doing this for the community.

“We want to be the safest place for people to come eat, and our number one priority is safety,” Bosko said. “They want to protect their family and loved ones so they’re doing it for that reason more than I think the money, which is another good perk though.”

This isn’t the first time Beef O’ Brady’s is giving a financial vaccine incentive. Earlier during the pandemic, they offered $100 to vaccinated employees. Workers who took the initial offer will still get an additional $100.

At the Davenport location, that’s nine employees.

“Hopefully this will get more people on board and get all 25 staff members vaccinated,” Bosko said.

Jorge Garcia is one of the nine employees who got vaccinated last year. Garcia, who once had the virus, knows how important it is to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s important because we’re trying to get back to normal,” Garcia said. “I try to tell everyone just get it done, and you get money for it too so you might as well.”