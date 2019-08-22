Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

‘Be ready’: 12-year-old arrested for Snapchat threat against Hillsborough middle school

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old middle school student has been arrested after deputies say she posted a school shooting threat on a social media app.

A school resource deputy at Barrington Middle School in Lithia was approached by a student just before noon Thursday. The student alerted the deputy to a Snapchat post mentioning a school threat.

Deputies say they learned the Snapchat was posted by a 7th-grade student at Burns Middle School in Brandon. The post allegedly referenced an intention to carry out a school shooting.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it read, “Dear bms students I will be shooting that skool [sic] up September 3 2019 be ready say your goodbyes to you’re [sic] family because that is finel [sic]…Goodluck (; be ready.”

The school resource deputy at Burns Middle School was notified and spoke with the student. Deputies say the girl admitted to sending and later deleting the Snapchat.

The 12-year-old girl is now facing a felony charge of making a written threat.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office takes all school threats – verbal,
written or posted to social media – very seriously,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We have a zero-tolerance policy. It is important for parents to know what their children are posting online. If you make a school threat of any kind, you will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss