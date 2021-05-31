Bayshore street racing driver appealing prison sentence in crash that killed mom, toddler

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man sentenced to 24 years in prison for a street racing crash that killed a 24-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018 has filed an appeal in the case.

Cameron Herrin, 21, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway after hitting and killing Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter, Lillia.

Authorities said Herrin was racing along Bayshore at more than 100 miles per hour in a Mustang and hit Reisinger-Raubenolt as she was pushing her child in a stroller. Herrin was 18 at the time of the crash.

John Barrineau, the other driver involved, pleaded guilty for his role and was sentenced to six years in prison. Barrineau was 17 when it happened.

The appellate court has agreed to hear arguments on the appeal motion. If the defense’s request is granted, Herrin will be given a new sentencing hearing and prosecutors would have the victim’s family testify again.

The motion has not been scheduled at this time.

Throughout the sentencing hearing for Herrin, one by one family members of the victims told Judge Christopher Nash they wanted the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.