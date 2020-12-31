Bayshore street racers plead guilty in 2018 crash that killed young mother, daughter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man that police say hit and killed a 24-year-old mother and her young daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018 pleaded guilty to several charges on Thursday.

Cameron Herrin, who was 18 at the time of the crash, appeared in front of a judge virtually with his attorney to plead guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of racing on a highway.

Police say Herrin was racing John Barrineau along Bayshore Boulevard at speeds of more than 100 mph when he hit 24-year-old Jessica Raubenolt on May 23, 2018. The young mother was crossing the street at Knights Avenue and pushing her 21-month-old daughter Lillia in a stroller at the time. Both the mother and daughter died.

Herrin is set to be sentenced in February of 2021. The state suggested 220 months – or 18 and a half years – in Florida State Prison. For now, Herrin is out on bond pending his sentencing. His attorney has requested a “pre-sentencing investigation.”

Meanwhile, Barrineau’s attorney said earlier this week his client had reached a plea agreement with the state. He officially entered his plea on Thursday.

Barrineau pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor for racing in exchange for six years in state prison followed by 15 years probation. He will also have his driver’s license suspended for five years beginning day one of his probation and will have to serve 200 hours of community service.

Barrineau waived the right to be sentenced as a juvenile. His attorney said Monday as part of the plea agreement, his client agreed to provide testimony and cooperate against Herrin.

Barrineau has 30 days to appeal and must turn himself in by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.