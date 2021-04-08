Bayshore driver gets 24 years in prison for street racing crash that killed young mom, toddler

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young driver was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Thursday for a street racing crash that killed a 24-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018.

A judge handed down the sentence to 21-year-old Cameron Herrin on Thursday night after witnesses, including family members, friends, a former circuit court judge and a forensic psychiatrist testified throughout the day in his sentencing hearing. Herrin pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway.

Herrin faced up to 30 years in prison for hitting and killing Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her daughter, Lillia. Prosecutors recommended he serve half that time.

Authorities said Herrin was racing along Bayshore at more than 100 miles per hour in a Mustang when he hit the mother as she was pushing her child in a stroller. Herrin was 18 at the time.

Family members of Jessica and Lillia asked the judge to hold Herrin accountable.

“There can’t be a lesson learned if there’s not a just punishment,” Jessica’s mother Pamela Reisinger said.

“I think you’ve shown a lack of accountability. I think you have shown zero remorse,” Jessica’s husband David Raubenolt said. “The maximum sentence is appropriate for the horrendous nature of the crime and the death of two beautiful innocent girls.”

The crash sparked outcry from the community and led to changes on Bayshore Boulevard, including more stoplights and a lower speed limit.

Herrin’s defense attorney asked a judge on Thursday to consider his client’s age and called witnesses to speak on Herrin’s character.

“I’m certain of it, he will be spending the rest of his days trying to do good and some sort of penance for the horror that has become the loss of life,” Keith Aeshbach, Herrin’s former teacher, told the judge.

Herrin’s mother asked the judge for mercy.

“The last three years has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through and the hardest thing our family has ever gone through. We are very remorseful and very regretful for what happened,” Cheryl Herrin said. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the two families. We hope you can find room in your hearts to forgive.”

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren released a statement following the sentencing:

“This crime took two beautiful lives and left four families broken. No sentence can repair that damage or bring back the lives lost, but we hope this outcome delivers some comfort and closure for Jessica’s and Lillia’s families.”

John Barrineau, the other driver involved in the crash, pleaded guilty for his role and was sentenced to six years in prison. Barrineau was 17 when the crash occurred.

Herrin’s lawyers are hoping a $6 million civil settlement with the victim’s family and Barrineau’s six-year sentence will factor into their client’s fate.