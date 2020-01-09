Bayshore crash brings back painful memories of 2018 tragedy

TAMPA (WFLA) – Thursday morning’s crash on Bayshore Boulevard that killed a jogger recalled memories of the 2018 tragedy that destroyed an Ohio family visiting relatives in Tampa.

Jessica Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her 21-month-old daughter Lillia in a stroller down Bayshore when they were hit and killed crossing at Knights Avenue.

Police say, Cameron Herrin, 18, was racing John Barrineau, 17, down Bayshore at speeds of more than 100 mph when Herrin hit Jessica and Lillia. Herrin’s older brother Tristan, 20, was riding shotgun in Cameron’s new Mustang GT at the time of the crash.

The drivers were charged with vehicular homicide, street racing, and reckless driving.

The city of Tampa made several changes as a result of the crash, including adding and repainting crosswalks, adding flashing yellow lights and signs to them, and lowering the speed limit from 40 to 35.

Tampa Police Department spokeswoman Jamel Lanee addressed the changes after Thursday morning’s crash.

“The hope is that everyone gets the message to slow down and watch for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists,” Lanee said. “Look out for everybody that’s driving up and down and jogging up and down and using Bayshore Boulevard.”

Last month during a court hearing for one of the teenagers in the 2018 crash, David Raubenolt pleaded with the judge for justice for his wife and daughter.

“The torment and terror caused by the fact that they’re not in prison yet does not feel survivable to me,” Raubenolt said through tears. “We have suffered through birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. I have not had the privilege to enjoy these precious moments with my family.”

Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau are expected to go to trial in June.

LATEST POSTS