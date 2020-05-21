Bay area homeowner says landscaping crew is vandalizing cemetery

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – What Robin Matos says she’s been witnessing just feet from her home breaks her heart. She says it’s disrespectful and needs to stop. Now.

“I don’t even have a word for it. Disgraceful,” Matos told 8 On Your Side. “They should be ashamed, ashamed of themselves.”

The Hillsborough County homeowner says she can’t believe a landscaping crew is vandalizing hallowed ground in Thonotosassa Cemetery that should be given the utmost respect.

“It just disturbs me to no end,” the homeowner said.

Tire tracks can be seen running across someone’s final resting place. Headstones can be also be seen knocked loose and left there.

Tire tracks are seen on grave sites

Matos tells 8 On Your Side it breaks her heart to see this, and when families stop by, she knows it hurts them as well.

She was ready to stop the landscaping crew herself.

“I was going to come over here, and like stand in front of the mower and say, ‘What are you doing?’ I wanted to give them the mother lecture.”

Matos says she was told by the county that Thonotosassa Cemetery, dating back to the 1800s, is maintained by a third party. However, she claims she got nowhere when she shared her concerns with Hillsborough County leaders so she called 8 On Your Side for help.

A Hillsborough County spokesperson promised us they would look into the matter in a statement:

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will reach out to the contractor who handles maintenance at the cemetery and deal with this appropriately.”

In the end, Matos told 8 On Your Side, “You’re the one who gets stuff done. and I knew, I didn’t know, but I knew. I didn’t know that you’d call me this fast, so thank you for that. Thank you very much.”

8 On Your Side promised Matos that we will continue working with the county to make sure Thonotosassa Cemetery is a place of peace, respect, and honor for those who have passed on before us.